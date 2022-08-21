THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings across the region.

To the west in Alberta and Saskatchewan are Heat Warnings.

Thunder Bay

It is 10 in Thunder Bay at 6:00 am this morning in Thunder Bay. Humidity is at 98%. Winds are light at 5 km/h from the WNW. The barometer is 101.8 and rising.

Sunday will live up to it’s name as sunny skies are forecast. Scattered fog patches dissipating this morning.

High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Low 10.

Fort Frances

It is 8 in Fort Frances this morning at 5:00 am. Humidity is at 98%. The barometer is at 101.9 kPa and falling.

Skies will be clear today. Fog patches dissipating this morning.

High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Low 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 15 in Dryden at the Airport. Winds are 9 km/h from the SW. Humidity is 93%. The barometer is steady at 101.9 kPa.

Sunny skies are in store for Sunday. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight continued clear skies. Low 12.

Sachigo Lake

Sunny skies will transition to a mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with a 70 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning.

High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. The forecast is for a 70 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low 9.