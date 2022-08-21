THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) and Tourism Thunder Bay are pleased to provide $30,000 in funding support from the CEDC Tourism Development Fund to the Silver Islet Harbour Association.

The Silver Islet Harbour Association is undertaking infrastructure development to increase the mooring capacity at the harbour. This development allows the harbour to increase capacity and host tenders, including cruise ships or other boaters from Thunder Bay and District.

Applicants of the Tourism Development Fund are encouraged to leverage partnerships and other financial resources to maximize the growth of the tourism economy. The Silver Islet Harbour Association has additional funding support from Destination Northern Ontario and the Great Lakes Foundation.

“The funding support from the CEDC Tourism Development Fund enabled us to add a key infrastructure element to the newly revitalized harbour at Silver Islet.” Says Scott Cheadle, President of the Silver Islet Harbour Association. “The charter operator’s dock significantly expands our mooring capacity, providing improved access for visitors wishing to explore the many nearby attractions and natural bounty of Lake Superior.”

The CEDC Tourism Development Fund provides financial support to projects and events with the capacity to attract more visitors to Thunder Bay, increase visitor spending, and generate room nights at local accommodations. The fund is supported by tax revenues collected quarterly on short-term stays at local hotels, motels, and other accommodation providers at the rate of 4%. The CEDC and Tourism Thunder Bay administer 50% of the total collected tax revenues in support of the continued growth of tourism focused events and products.

“Although just a short distance from Thunder Bay, Silver Islet plays an important role in Thunder Bay’s tourism economy by offering a greatly enhanced visitor experience connection to some unique and world class concentration of visitor attractions like the Porphry Island Lighthouse, historic Silver Islet General Store and Sleeping Giant Provincial Park. The docks provide safer access for charter boat operators as well as kayak outfitters. These attractions keep visitors in the area longer and increase the likelihood of more overnight stays in the city. Silver Islet has risen in prominence to the world renowned Viking Cruise Lines in 2022 and the enhancements greatly improves the guest experience for the growing discovery cruising market.” According to Paul Pepe, Manager of Tourism Thunder Bay.