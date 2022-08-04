THUNDER BAY – CIVIC – 500 Donald Street East is inviting the public to view and comment on two potential designs for the area of Victoria Avenue and Syndicate Avenue, at open houses next week.

A press release from COTB states that “The slated demolition of Victoriaville Mall in 2024 presents an opportunity to redesign the surrounding streets and develop public programming. The redesign is called Reimagine Victoriaville: Phase Two, and follows up on work from Phase One, which recommended demolishing the structure”.

After the demolition of Victoriaville Mall, Victoria Avenue will be opened to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, while Syndicate Avenue will become public space, but closed to vehicular traffic.

“We really want the public to weigh in on the proposed look and feel of a redeveloped Victoria Avenue,” says Joel DePeuter, Director – Development Services for COTB. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help reshape a portion of downtown Fort William. Input from the public will help us determine how the street can be designed to encourage businesses, visitors and the public to best use the redeveloped outdoor space.”

500 Donald Street East Administration along with consultants KGS Group and Scatliff Miller Murray will host an open house at the Syndicate Avenue Parkette along Justice Avenue on Tuesday, August 9 from 3:30 to 7:30 pm.

The public will be able to view design concepts and speak with consultants and City staff.

The City will present another open house on Wednesday, August 10th from 3:30 to 6:30 pm at the Thunder Bay Country Market, being held at the Moose Hall, 434 Fort William Road.

The open houses will encourage feedback on two specific designs, and help determine how the public would like to see the redeveloped public space used. Stakeholders in the Victoriaville area, including business and property owners, have already taken part in consultations on how to redevelop the area.

For more information on the Reimagine Victoriaville project, visit getinvolvedthunderbay.ca.