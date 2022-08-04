THUNDER BAY – Entertainment – The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition is back for 2022. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this year the CLE is back in full rocking spirit.

Back and Ready to Rock!

This year from August 10 to 14th, there are some of the most loved Canadian bands playing on the main stage.

August 10th will feature Kim Mitchell.

Trooper will kick things off on August 11th.

Then on August 12th it is Honeymoon Suite who will hit the CLE stage.

August 13th will see Who Made Who hitting the stage.

On August 14th to close out this year’s music it is Streetheart!

Of course that is just the music.

The CLE Midway is getting old folks to feel young and younger ones to feel brave.

Get set for food too… This is Thunder Bay’s summer fun festival!