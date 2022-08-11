THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is a chilly 2.8 in Armstrong Ontario this morning, the coldest spot in the province.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

It is 9 in Thunder Bay this morning headed to a high of 25. For those headed to enjoy the CLE today, stay hydrated.

There is fog in an around the city this morning that will burn off as the sun heats up the city.

Sunny. High 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies and an overnight low of 8.

Fort Frances

A hot sunny day is in store for Fort Frances.

High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A sunny day is forecast for the region today.

High 23. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Low overnight of 11.

Marten Falls

It is 9 this morning to start your Thursday.

Sunny skies with winds becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning are predicted.

High 23. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will start as partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Low 8.