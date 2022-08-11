RED LAKE – NEWS – The OPP in Red Lake continue to take action against impaired driving.

On August 5th, 2022 at approximately 4:13 p.m., officers from the Red Lake and Ear Falls Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle along Highway 125, within the Municipality of Red Lake.

Through investigation, it was determined the operator of the motor vehicle was showing signs of impairment and the officer made a demand for a Standard Field Sobriety Test (S.F.S.T.). The driver performed poorly, was placed under arrest, and returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation Tiara WILLIS, 31, of Red Lake, was charged with:

1x Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

1x Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

She was released by way of Undertaking for Red Lake court on September 15th, 2022 at 9:00 am to answer to the charges.

On August 6th, 2022 at approximately 2:58 pm, officers from the Red Lake and Ear Falls Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle along Hammell Road, within the Municipality of Red Lake.

Through investigation, it was determined that the operator of the motor vehicle had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The officer made a demand for an approved screening device breath sample. The driver failed, was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation Brandon Boss, 37, of Red Lake, was charged with:

1x Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

1x Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

He was released by way of Undertaking for Red Lake court on September 15th, 2022 at 9:00 am to answer to the charges.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.