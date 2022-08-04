THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are reporting on a major drug bust and arrest.

Thunder Bay Police report that a high-risk traffic stop on Wednesday evening on Highway 11/17 has led to the seizure of drugs and a handgun, and the arrest of six accused from the Greater Toronto Area.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Emergency Task Unit conducted the high-risk traffic stop just before 7:50 pm on Wednesday, Aug. 3 on Highway 11/17, west and near Highway 527.

The occupants of the vehicle were connected to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking by members of the TBPS’s Intelligence Unit.

In total, six individuals were taken into custody on charges related to drug trafficking.

A search warrant for the vehicle was later executed and led to the seizure of: Fentanyl, Crystal Methamphetamine, Xanax, Cocaine, Psilocybe Cubensis (Mushrooms), cash, and a handgun with an extended magazine that was loaded with 16 live rounds.

The estimated street value of drugs seized totals more than $18,000.

The suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Jason WORTH, 40, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Tracking

• Possession of psilocybe cubensis (mushrooms) for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Xanax for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Careless Use of Firearm

• Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Raymond PETER, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Tracking

• Possession of psilocybe cubensis (mushrooms) for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Xanax for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Careless Use of Firearm

• Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Savanna Rachel NOLAN, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Tracking

• Possession of psilocybe cubensis (mushrooms) for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Xanax for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Careless Use of Firearm

• Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Jabari Haracio LONDON, 18, of Mississauga, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Tracking

• Possession of psilocybe cubensis (mushrooms) for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Xanax for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Careless Use of Firearm

• Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Seon-Keum KIM, 65, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Tracking

• Possession of psilocybe cubensis (mushrooms) for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Xanax for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Careless Use of Firearm

• Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

A 17-year-old Toronto male is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Tracking

• Possession of psilocybe cubensis (mushrooms) for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Xanax for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Careless Use of Firearm

• Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

The identity of the youth is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All accused appeared in bail court in Thunder Bay on Thursday, Aug. 4 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.