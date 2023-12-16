THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In the wake of a Festive R.I.D.E program, two individuals are now facing multiple drug-related charges following a significant operation by the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On December 15, 2023, at around 2:45 p.m., OPP officers were conducting a Festive R.I.D.E program on Highway 102 at Highway 11/17 when a vehicle entered the checkpoint. Upon inspection, officers noticed suspected cannabis readily available to the driver.

Further investigation led to the seizure of several illicit substances, including approximately 73 pounds of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), 460 grams of cannabis, and various cannabis products. Additionally, Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking were confiscated, along with the vehicle. The estimated street value of the seized substances is around $700,000.

As a result, Lloyd Coleman, 49, of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Norman Blaney, 39, of Calgary, Alberta, have been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), and Cannabis Act (CA) with various offenses, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

The accused are currently in custody and are expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.

Individuals with information on illegal drug possession and trafficking are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Your cooperation is crucial in maintaining community safety.