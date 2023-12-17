THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Joshua MOORE, who has been reported missing since December 13, 2023. Authorities are reaching out to the community for any information that may aid in his safe return.

Joshua MOORE was last seen at approximately 6:00 pm on December 13, 2023, in the 1500 block of Neebing Avenue. Described as an Indigenous male with a medium build, standing at about 5’9”, Joshua has short, straight, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Joshua MOORE was wearing maroon joggers, black slip-on shoes, and a pullover-style hooded jacket in dark purple/dark blue/black. Unfortunately, a photo of Joshua is not available at this time.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information about Joshua MOORE’s whereabouts to come forward. If you have any details that may assist in locating him, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.