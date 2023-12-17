Pre-Dawn Chill: Winnipeg Awakens to -10°C under a Starlit Canopy at 5:00 AM ❄️

In the hushed moments before dawn on this Sunday, Winnipeg embraces a brisk morning at -10°C beneath a starlit canopy, setting the stage for a winter tale adorned with flurries, gusts, and a chilled symphony.

Today’s Weather Transition: Clouds, Flurries, and Gusting Winds 🌨️

As Sunday unfolds, Winnipeg experiences a weather transition with increasing cloudiness and a few flurries commencing in the morning. The wind, a calm presence initially, evolves into a northwest force at 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon and escalates to 40 km/h gusting to 60. The temperature climbs to a daytime high of minus 3°C, yet the wind chill narrates a colder story at minus 10 in the morning and a biting minus 17 in the afternoon.

Tonight’s Ballet of Weather: Cloudy Skies, Flurries, and a Clearing Finale 🌌

As night descends upon Winnipeg, the weather ballet gracefully continues. The skies remain mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the evening, gradually clearing near midnight. The wind pirouettes from northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 to north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the evening and becomes light overnight. The night’s low settles at a chilly minus 19, with a wind chill of minus 17 in the evening and a frosty minus 26 overnight.

Monday’s Sunny Interlude: Clear Skies, Southward Breeze, and Frigid Mornings ☀️

Monday introduces a sunny interlude to Winnipeg, adorned with clear skies and a southward wind at 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. The temperature struggles to reach a high of minus 7°C, while the morning wind chill remains a frigid minus 27, easing to a still brisk minus 16 in the afternoon. The UV index stays low at 1.

Monday Night’s Starlit Serenity: Clear Skies and a Gentle Breeze 🌠

As night settles in, Winnipeg’s winter tale concludes with starlit serenity. Clear skies and a gentle breeze create a tranquil setting as the temperature drops to a low of minus 9°C.

Winter Attire Elegance: Embracing Style in Layered Warmth for a Sunday Chill ❄️

Prepare for Winnipeg’s winter elegance this Sunday with layered warmth. Cozy jackets, scarves, and gloves become your trusted allies in navigating the chill while maintaining a touch of style.

Weather Trivia: The Whimsical Nature of Snowflakes ❄️

Did you know that the whimsical shape of a snowflake is a dance choreographed by temperature, humidity, and atmospheric conditions during its descent? Each snowflake is a unique and delicate masterpiece, reflecting the artistry of winter.