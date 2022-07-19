THUNDER BAY – CIVIC POLITICS – The number of candidates for the October Civic Election is growing.

There are candidates now declared in all races except McIntyre.

With Clint Harris now filed, there are four candidates for Mayor. Gary Mack was first to file, then Robert Szczepanski filed.

Councillor at Large Peng You is seeking the Mayor’s chair after topping the list of at-Large Councillors in the last election and a solid second place finish in the provincial election running for the Progressive Conservatives.

In the At Large race, none of the incumbents have filed their nomination papers. Kasey (Taylor) Etreni, Iqbal Khan (IQ), Adetunde (Ade) Ogunberu, Marilyn Cully and Brian Joseph Phillips are in the race.

In Current River, Andrew Foulds is seeking another term at Council.

In Red River, with Brian McKinnon not seeking another term, so far it is a race between Jason Veltri and James Dean March.

In McKellar Ward, Lori Paras and incumbent Brian Hamilton have filed their nomination papers.

In Northwood, Councillor Shelby Ch’ng has reported she is not running in the ward this time out, Bill Dell, Dominic Pasqualino, Chris Krumpholz and Syed Kabir have all filed their nomination papers.

In Westfort, Kristen Oliver has not announced if she is running again. Alan D. Corbett and John Collins have filed.

In Neebing, where incumbent first time councillor Cody Fraser has announced he won’t be running, Shaun Kennedy and Debra Halvorsen will be seeking the seat.

Mayor Bill Mauro, Councillors at Large Aldo Ruberto and Rebecca Johnson have announced decisions they won’t be running in 2022.

There has been no announcements from Councillors at Large Mark Bentz or Trevor Giertuga as to their plans.