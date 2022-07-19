SASKATOON – NEWS – The apparent unprovoked attack on and Indigenous man in Battleford Saskatchewan has the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations calling for an RCMP investigation.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Executive calls on the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to lay charges in the brutal assault against an First Nation man who was attacked unprovoked at a private residence in Battleford on July 17, 2022.

On July 17, 2022 an First Nation man from Poundmaker Cree Nation attended a residence in Battleford, Saskatchewan, when a group of non-First Nation men walked onto the property and approached him .

One of these men attacked the First Nation man while he was unhooking a trailer with his 6-year old daughter sitting in the vehicle. The attacker struck him and then proceeded to pull him to the ground by his braid and further assaulting the man with a knee to the face.

The entire group then left.

“We are sickened and saddened by the anger, violence and racism that was brought into our yard on Sunday, July 17, 2022. This was seemingly an act of vigilante justice which resulted in our friend being brutally assaulted. I posted this video because racism kills and it has to stop,” said Eleanore Sunchild.

“This was an unprovoked racial attack by residents of Battleford who assaulted a respected First Nation male with leadership and Treaty advocacy and who still does amazing work for First Nation communities. The attack occurred at a private residence in Battleford. There is video footage that shows this brutal assault. FSIN is demanding that the RCMP lay all appropriate charges in this matter,” said

Vice Chief Dutch Lerat.