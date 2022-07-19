KAKABEKA FALLS – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kakabeka Falls, Whitefish Lake and Arrow Lake. Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

7:54 PM EDT Tuesday 19 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Hazards:

Wind gusts to 100 km/h.

Nickel to toonie size hail.

Local rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm.

Timing: This evening into tonight.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!