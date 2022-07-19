THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – There are currently six wildfires in the region.

There were four new wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by late afternoon on July 19.

Thunder Bay 9 is located approximately 51 kilometres north east of Thunder Bay near Little Hilma Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is under control.

is located approximately 51 kilometres north east of Thunder Bay near Little Hilma Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is under control. Sioux Lookout 2 is located near Sakwaso Lake. The 1.5 hectare fire is being observed.

is located near Sakwaso Lake. The 1.5 hectare fire is being observed. Nipigon 11 is located approximately 81 kilometres north east of Greenstone near Doug Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 81 kilometres north east of Greenstone near Doug Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 1 is located in the Opasquia Provincial Park west of Cocos Lake. The 0.5 hectare fire is not under control.

There are two other active fires in the Northwest region.

Thunder Bay 8 is located approximately 10 kilometres south of Thunder Bay near Loch Lomond Lake. The 0.2 hectare fire is under control.

is located approximately 10 kilometres south of Thunder Bay near Loch Lomond Lake. The 0.2 hectare fire is under control. Nipigon 9 is located approximately 54 kilometres north of Greenstone near Onaman Lake. The 2.5 hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 54 kilometres north of Greenstone near Onaman Lake. The 2.5 hectare fire is not under control. At the time of this update, the wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate throughout the region. Some areas of Nipigon, Sioux Lookout and Thunder Bay are seeing high fire hazard.

Check current wildland fire hazard conditions in your local area using the interactive map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations. If you intend to burn within the boundaries of a municipality, check with your local fire department for restrictions or permitting requirements.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.