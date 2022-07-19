DRYDEN – WEATHER – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Dryden – Vermilion Bay, Ignace and English River regions.

At 8:13 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 25 kilometres north of Blue Lake Provincial Park to 20 kilometres east of Aaron Provincial Park to 12 kilometres south of Norway Lake, moving northeast at 55 km/h.

9:13 PM EDT Tuesday 19 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Hazard: 80 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Locations impacted include: Ignace, Sandbar Lake Provincial Park, Twilight Lake, Evening Lake, Mystery Lake, Cliff Lake, Amesdale, Gullwing Lake, Big Sandy Lake, Minnitaki Lake, Basket Lake, Raleigh Lake, Abamategwia Lake, Mameigwess Lake, Butler, Mit Lake, Kukukus Lake, Indian Lake, Paguchi Lake and Barrel Lake.