THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move across the region later this morning into early this afternoon tracking from west to east. There is a chance some of the wind gusts with these storms could be near 100 kilometres per hour.