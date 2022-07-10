FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – At 9:31 a.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

10:31 AM EDT Sunday 10 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

A line of thunderstorms will track from west to east across the region late this morning and the main hazards are strong wind gusts near 100 kilometres per hour however hail up to 3 cm in diameter is possible. Tree damage and power outages could be widespread with this line of storms which is currently moving eastward at 75 kilometres per hour. These storms will likely affect everyone across the region.