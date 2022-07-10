OPINION – Former United States President Donald Trump is watching the Congressional Committee on the January 6th attack on the capital do exactly what some of his insiders told him that day.

His legacy is being stripped bare for all to see. As the actions and timeline are revealed, what is being shown is not the ‘fake media’ that the former president claims is out to get him, but rather testimony from those closest to the former president explaining the day.

The internal bullying inside the Trump White House is not unlike what was shown during the Nixon White House when Americans were able to listen to the Watergate tapes.

It is like watching a building demolition, all the work of the Congressional Committee is like the crew planning the implosion. They are putting the evidence out there, and the media is reporting it.

The people testifying are under oath. Lying to Congress comes with severe penalties.

When witnesses before the Congressional Committee expressed that former President Donald Trump presents a clear and present danger to American democracy, one might think that people, especially supporters of the former president would start looking at the information and determining if perhaps that blind loyalty to the former president is still justified.

The testimony of the January 6th Hearings paints a President who was clearly unable to accept the results of the November 2019 election.

What is starting to come together is that the former President was told, and told repeatedly, that there was no factual basis to his claims of the election being stolen.

That message doesn’t seem to be hitting home on hardcore Trump supporters.

Inside the MAGA crowd, the former president’s support is remaining apparently solid.

It is a clear and present indication of the depth of polarization in the United States.

It is a lesson Canadians should be watching closely as our democracy appears increasingly polarized.

James Murray