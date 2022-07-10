THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Services Board Independent Expert Panel will begin their public consultation on Monday. Meetings will be held with various communities as well as public consultations.

“Public consultation is a critical element of our work,” states Chair Alok Mukherjee. “We have made a commitment to listening to the community with respect, interest and openness. Our recommendations will be shaped by the insights and advice we receive from leaders, organizations, and the community at large. My fellow Panel members and I are very pleased by the response we have received to our invitation to engage with us.”

The mandate of the panel includes:

Reviewing the board’s Strategic Plan and determining progress in its implementation

Reviewing policies, procedures, training, and practices related to internal/public concerns regarding human rights and mental health issues

Consulting with TBPSB, TBPS, and the community on barriers & effective actions

Reviewing relevant past OCPC and OIPRD recommendations & their implementation

Developing and presenting recommendations for action to the TBPSB & the community

For much of June, outreach to community stakeholders has been underway. The consultations in Thunder Bay will be a mix of closed door meetings and public forums

Residents of Thunder Bay and North Western Ontario who are interested in having their voices heard can continue to email tbexpertpanel@gmail.com to provide feedback and comments. Those who indicate an interest in speaking with the panel will be considered for in person or virtual consultations.

Public Consultations will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 6:30-8:30pm

Thunder Bay

West Arthur Community Centre

1914 West Arthur Street, Thunder Bay, ON

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 6:30-8:30pm

Thunder Bay

Oliver Road Community Centre

563 Oliver Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 2H2