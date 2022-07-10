ARMSTRONG – WEATHER – At 3:09 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This cluster of severe thunderstorms is located from 12 kilometres southwest of Peninsular Lake to 15 kilometres west of Wabakimi Lake, moving southeast at 60 km/h.

3:09 PM EDT Sunday 10 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts, nickel size hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Locations impacted include:

Wabakimi Lake, Ogoki Reservoir, Humble Bay, Faubert Lake, Kagianagami Lake and Ogoki Falls.