PICKLE LAKE – WEATHER – At 3:18 p.m. CDT (3:18 p.m. EST), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 11 kilometres south of Nanos Lake to Premier Lake, moving east at 55 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Hazard: Toonie size hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Locations impacted include:

Pickle Lake, Margaret Lake, Sesikinaga Lake, Kezik Lake, Slate Falls, North Bamaji Lake, Bamaji Lake, Dorothy Lake and Fry Lake.