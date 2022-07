DRYDEN – WEATHER – A few isolated thunderstorms will track eastward through the region late this afternoon and approach severe thunderstorm limits due to damaging hail and gusty winds up to 90 km/h.

4:52 PM EDT Sunday 10 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.