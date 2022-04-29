THUNDER BAY – The opening of the City of Thunder Bay’s bike lanes has been delayed this year due to snow and weather conditions. The City will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide an update as to when the bike lanes can officially open.

Bike lanes traditionally open each year on May 1, as the sweeping in each zone is normally completed. Once the sweeping has occurred and bike lanes can officially open, on-street parking restrictions will be enforced for designated bike lanes.

In the meantime, drivers may see more cyclists on the roads as weather conditions improve. Drivers are asked to be mindful of them and share the road by providing more space.

For more information about Thunder Bay’s Active Transportation Network, visit thunderbay.ca/activetransportation.