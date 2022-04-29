THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Kevin Metelus a 24-year old male from Ottawa and Marilyn Grace WYNN, a 43-year-old female from Thunder Bay have both been charged with: Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking, possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

The arrests were made following the search of a home in the 200 block of Windsor Street.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking by the Thunder Bay Police Service Intelligence Unit.

Police entered the home just after 7:00 PM EDT on April 28.

The two suspects were located and arrested without further incident.

As a result of their search, officers located a quantity of suspected Oxycodone pills, a quantity of suspected cocaine, and cash.

Both Metelus and Wynn appeared before a Superior Court Justice today and due to the continuing investigation they were remanded in custody.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.