THUNDER BAY – LIVING – As the snow melts, people start their spring cleaning efforts around their homes and businesses.

Eco-Superior is getting set to launch the annual spring clean up next week.

You can join the community-wide cleanup as an individual, group, school, or business. Register for the cleanup at www.ecosuperior.org/springuptbay.

There are two issues to be aware of this year. As the snow has melted, there are both masks and used or unused needles across the city.

To keep you and your family or work colleagues safer

The arrival of spring and the melting snow will uncover large amounts of litter on city streets, and the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy would like to remind people to be careful if they find discarded needle(s).

If a needle is found, people are asked to contact Superior Points to deal with the discarded needles, or take some simple steps to safely dispose of the needles themselves. If a discarded needle is found, or a container of needles needs to be picked up, Superior Points can be contacted at 621-7861 or 621-7862.

“The vast majority of people who use drugs dispose of their equipment, including syringes, responsibly,” says Cynthia Olsen, Thunder Bay Drug Strategy Coordinator. “However, many times needles that are unused are discarded on the ground, and may be uncovered as snow melts.”

There are also significant discarded medical masks as a winter’s worth of COVID-19 masks are starting to show up.

A spokesperson for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit says, “The risk of contracting COVID from surfaces in general is very low, and probably even lower from a mask that’s been discarded as outdoor litter because it has been exposed to the elements”.

“However, as with all garbage clean-up, it’s best to wear gloves and to wash your hands afterwards. The masks can be discarded as normal with other trash.”

Lets make Our Thunder Bay a better and cleaner place.