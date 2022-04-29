Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A Rainfall Warning has been issued for the City of Thunder Bay and Superior West. A Colorado low will bring significant rainfall to the region beginning Saturday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible before the rain ends late Sunday morning.

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Rain, heavy at times is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Hazard: Rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm.

Timing: Saturday afternoon through late Sunday morning.