WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg and southern Manitoba is staring down the barrel of another Colorado Low pressure system.

Environment Canada says that, “Yet another Colorado Low is set to impact the northern Great Plains, this Friday and the weekend”.

This would be the third major low pressure system in as many weeks. It will impact parts of southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba bringing additional precipitation to areas already experiencing highly saturated ground and overland flooding.

However, uncertainties with this system remain higher than the previous two; there is a chance the system remains entirely in the United States, however, the largest likelihood is that areas near the international border will receive the largest amount of precipitation.

Current guidance suggests some areas may receive an additional 20 to 50 mm of precipitation, most of which will likely fall as rain, although some snow is possible over the higher terrain of southwestern Manitoba.