WINNIPEG – WEATHER – A Colorado Low is headed into Southern Manitoba for Friday and will stick around through the weekend.

Environment Canada says that this Colorado Low will move through the Dakotas this weekend and will bring a wintery mix of weather to the southern half of Manitoba from Friday morning through Monday.

This system is expected to bring a swath of very heavy snow from southeastern Saskatchewan through the Manitoba Parklands and the Interlake with total accumulations of 25 to 50 centimetres of wet snow. Very strong winds will bring poor visibilities at times in blowing snow. There will likely be areas of freezing rain as well.

Winnipeg, the Red River Valley, and points east will see a mainly cold, rainy, and windy weekend. Some snow and freezing rain is possible. The first shot of precipitation will move through beginning early Friday. It will be a band of snow turning to rain. There is a potential for freezing rain along the international border early in the day.

This system is expected to move into Ontario on Monday. Lingering flurries will remain for most of the province, but with no significant accumulations expected.

Colorado Lows are notoriously difficult to predict and the details of the weather forecast and potential impacts will change over time. Please consult your local forecasts as the event draws closer for updates, including watches or warnings that may be issued. Note that this weather system will also be affecting southeastern Saskatchewan, Northwestern Ontario, and the bordering states.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Heavy snow, rain, and strong winds for southern and central Manitoba Friday and this weekend.