THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The Colorado Low tracking toward our region has resulted in Environment Canada issuing a Special Weather Statement for the City of Thunder Bay.

A Colorado Low is expected to bring significant rainfall for portions of northwestern Ontario Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected; however, locally higher amounts are possible especially for areas near the Minnesota border due to isolated thunderstorms.

The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Significant rainfall, combined with melting snow, expected Friday and Saturday.