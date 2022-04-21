THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The Colorado Low tracking toward our region has resulted in Environment Canada issuing a Special Weather Statement for the City of Thunder Bay.
A Colorado Low is expected to bring significant rainfall for portions of northwestern Ontario Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected; however, locally higher amounts are possible especially for areas near the Minnesota border due to isolated thunderstorms.
The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.
Special weather statement in effect for:
- City of Thunder Bay
Significant rainfall, combined with melting snow, expected Friday and Saturday.