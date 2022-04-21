THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police seized a significant quantity of fentanyl and a loaded handgun following the search of a home on the 100 block of Picton Avenue on Wednesday.

Picton Avenue - April 20 2022 1 of 3

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at the residential address after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

The search was a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity at that address. When officers entered the home they located two suspects inside. Both were subsequently placed under arrest without further incident.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and a loaded handgun.

Both suspects were transported to the TBP headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The estimated street value of drugs seized totals more than $185,000 CAD.

Rim JANATI, 18, of Montreal, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: with Ammunition

• Careless Storage: Firearm, Weapon, Restricted Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

• Possession of an Identity Document

Rhonda Ella MOONIAS, 40, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: with Ammunition

• Careless Storage: Firearm, Weapon, Restricted Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, April 21 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.