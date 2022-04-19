Thunder Bay – POLITICS – Ontario voters head to the polls on June 2, 2022.

Here in Thunder Bay, the New Democrats have Judith Monteith-Farrel seeking re-election in Thunder Bay Atikokan. The Progressive Conservative, Kevin Holland has been building up his campaign over recent months. There is yet to be candidates announced by the Green Party, and the Liberal Party of Ontario.

There was speculation that Mayor Bill Mauro would challenge the NDP incumbent but Mauro has stated he is not running.

For Thunder Bay-Superior North, incumbent Liberal Michael Gravelle is the candidate facing a challenge from Progressive Conservative Peng You and New Democrat Lise Vaugeois. There is no confirmation from the Green Party on their candidate.

Michael Gravelle has held the Thunder Bay-Superior North seat since 1995, however he has disclosed that he is fighting cancer.

On April 5, 2022 Gravelle stated, “Recently, I have been dealing with health challenges. After many tests, doctors’ consultations and a recent biopsy, I have been told that the cancer that I battled almost 10 years ago has returned. As a result, I will begin chemotherapy treatment tomorrow (Wednesday, April 6th) to fight this cancer.

“Certainly, this is unwelcome news for my family and me. This may affect my candidacy in the upcoming provincial election. I treasure my job as MPP for Thunder Bay-Superior North and I was looking forward to putting my name forward for re-election in June. While I am not prepared to abandon those plans just yet, I recognize that my illness may not give me a choice. Having said that, I want to begin my chemotherapy treatments determined to improve quickly enough to enter the race. I hope to make that decision very soon.”

