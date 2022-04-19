Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 318 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. This is the total from the weekend. This is the biggest number of new cases reported in the Thunder Bay District in months.

There is another death from the virus reported bringing the total deaths to 86.

The Health Unit says that there are 233 active lab-confirmed cases in the district.

The Health Unit only reports lab-confirmed cases – a person testing positive on a PCR test is not included in the totals.