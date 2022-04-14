Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – Over the Easter Long Weekend, for Good Friday most businesses are closed.

The Hub on Victoria Avenue is OPEN on Good Friday. Lori Paras shares that on Saturday the Hub is hosting their Easter Market.

Community Spokes on Simpson Street report they will have have no change in hours during Easter! Tuesday 1-8 (April 12th), Thursday 1-8 (April 14th), Friday 1-8 (April 15th), Saturday 12-7 (April 16th).

Easter Weekend Hours at the Centennial Botanical Conservatory:

Friday 10 am – 8 pm

Saturday 12 pm – 8 pm

Sunday 12 pm – 8 pm

Monday 10 am – 4 pm

Thunder Bay Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule.

Copperfin Credit Union report branches will be closed on April 15th for Good Friday. Branches will reopen on Easter Monday with regular hours.

Bay Village Coffee closed Friday to Sunday. They will re-open Monday for your favourite baked treats and beverages from 7-2. There is no word if Alan is fully warmed up from his first polar plunge last Saturday. 🙂

Wakefield Oil Exchange will be closed for some staff time from April 15th to 18th.

Nippers Takeout is also taking some family time this weekend.

Marnics Mobile report their holiday hours: Closed Friday; Open Saturday 10-7; Closed Sunday; Open Monday 9-7:30.

The Beer Store and the LCBO: All stores closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

If you didn’t stock up groceries wise in Thunder Bay, you have a few options. George’s Market on River Street, and Skafs in Current River at 470 Hodder Avenue are open. Circle K Convenience Stores are open as well.

North Star Air will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Government offices at the civic, provincial and federal offices are closed as well.

This post will be updated through Thursday and into the weekend.

If your business is open contact us at newsroom@netnewsledger.com to add your details.