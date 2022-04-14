Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Wet heavy snow has resulted in dangerous driving conditions.
Update: #Closure #HWY17 remain closed in both directions between the Manitoba border and #ShabaquaCorners due to weather conditions. #Shabaqua #ONHwys #ONStorm https://t.co/cx2zdOQi3I https://t.co/VErCt4zrVS
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) April 14, 2022
Update: #Closure #HWY502 remain closed in both directions between #HWY594 #Dryden and #HWY11 #FortFrances due to poor weather conditions. Please avoid all travel. #ONHwys #ONStorm https://t.co/4O09bXBfo4 https://t.co/D7iCSmX5Vo
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) April 14, 2022
Cleared: #Closure #HWY11 in both directions between #HWY502 #FortFrances and #HWY17 #Shabaqua, all lanes reopened.
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) April 14, 2022
Post will be updated as needed.