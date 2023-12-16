Upsala, ON – On December 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., the Thunder Bay and Ignace Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments, along with other emergency services, swiftly responded to a report of a significant two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in the vicinity of English River. The incident involved two tractor-trailer units, resulting in the closure of Highway 17 for an extensive duration.

The OPP is actively conducting an investigation into the collision, and due to the complexity of the situation, the closure is anticipated to last for an extended period.

For road closure details and updates, the OPP will provide information as it becomes available. The public is advised against contacting O.P.P. Provincial Communication Centres for road advisory updates or road condition information.

For the latest information on this road closure, individuals are encouraged to visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at ontario.ca/511, follow @511Ontario on Twitter, or dial 511 for traveler’s information.

Our thoughts are with those involved in the collision, and we emphasize the importance of road safety during this period of investigation and closure. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.