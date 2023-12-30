December 30, 2023 – HIGHWAY 11/17 CLOSED FOR SERIOUS COLLISION INVESTIGATION

Emergency Road Closure

(HURKETT, ON) – Highway 11/17 approximately 27 kilometres southwest of Nipigon was closed due to a serious collision. Hwy 17 ~ Thunder Bay at the Flying J/Hwy 587 jct. The highway is CLOSED due to a collision near Hurkett. Please avoid the area. Updated December 30, 2023 @ 20:20 EST.

On December 30, 2023, just after 2:30 pm, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and other emergency services were called to the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 11/17 near Hurkett.

The highway remains closed in both directions at this location while emergency services work the scene. The closure is expected to continue for most of the night. There is no detour available at this location.

The OPP will provide additional media updates as they become available.

Do not call the OPP for road closure information. For real-time road closure information please visit the following link Ontario 511 (511on.ca) .

