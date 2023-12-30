THUNDER BAY – NEWS – For New Years Day in Thunder Bay most businesses and all government offices are closed. Intercity Mall is closed as are Walmart, Home Depot, Safeway, Freshco, Renco Foods. Skafs in Current River will be open New Years Day.

Thunder Bay Police advise that they are running as usual on New Years Eve and New Years Day but ask that you try not to have to have them involved in your activities. Don’t drink and drive!

Thunder Bay Transit will shut down on New Years Day. Regular service will resume on January 2, 2024.