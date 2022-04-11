WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Environment Canada states “Do not plan to travel – this storm has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades. Stock up on needed supplies and medications now. Power outages are likely, rural areas in particular should be prepared for extended outages.”

Are you ready for a storm? Checklist for Storm Preparation.

The cause is a Colorado low which will move towards Minnesota on Tuesday night bringing a heavy swath of snow from southeastern Saskatchewan through most of southern Manitoba.

The snow will start early Tuesday evening near the International border then push northward throughout the night.

By Wednesday morning heavy snow will be falling in much of the area as the storm continues to push northward, and snow accompanied by strong northerly winds is expected to continue right through to early Friday morning as the low slowly pivots through Minnesota on it’s way into northwestern Ontario.

By Friday morning widespread snowfall accumulations of 30 to 50 cm are expected…with possible accumulations approaching 80 cm in the higher terrain of western Manitoba and the western Red River Valley.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

A major spring blizzard is poised to wallop southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan mid-week…with widespread snowfall accumulations of 30-50 centimetres, accompanied by northerly winds gusting 70-90 km/h giving zero visibility at times in snow and blowing snow.

Travel will become increasingly difficult as the day progresses Wednesday, with widespread highway closures a near-certainty. By Wednesday evening even travel within communities may become impossible as the heavy snow and strong winds continue… and more of the same is expected on Thursday.