Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 71 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district on Monday, April 11, 2022. This brings the total number of active lab-confirmed cases to 123.

Hospital numbers are down, there are 17 patients with the virus in hospital. Of that number, 7 are in intensive care units.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health will be providing an update on the Sixth Wave of the virus later this morning.