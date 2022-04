WINNIPEG – WEATHER – A major spring blizzard is poised to wallop southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan by mid-week, with widespread snowfall accumulations of 30-50 centimetres accompanied by northerly winds gusting from 70-90 km/h giving zero visibility at times in snow and blowing snow.

The cause is a Colorado low that is tracking towards Minnesota. By Tuesday night it will bring a heavy swath of snow from southeastern Saskatchewan through most of southern Manitoba.

The snow will start early Tuesday evening near the Canada / United States border then push northward throughout the night.

By Wednesday morning heavy snow will be falling in much of the area as the storm continues to push northward. Strong northerly winds will develop with this system and persist into Friday morning as the low slowly pivots through Minnesota on it’s way into northwestern Ontario.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

By Friday morning widespread snowfall accumulations of 30 to 50 centimetres are expected…with possible accumulations as high as 80 centimetres possible along terrain features such as the western escarpment of the Red River Valley, the Riding Mountains, and the Turtle Mountains.

Travel will become increasingly difficult as the day progresses Wednesday, with widespread highway closures a near-certainty.

By Wednesday evening even travel within communities may become impossible as the heavy snow and strong winds continue… and more of the same is expected on Thursday.

Do not plan to travel – this storm has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.

It is suggested that people stock up on needed supplies before the storm hits.

Having extra batteries, flashlights, water and extra food likely will help ride out the storm.

Here is a suggested list:

Ryobi for example has a power inverter that works with the same Ryobi batteries that their line of 18+ tools use. This lets you keep your phone charged, and can also run your laptop computer, although likely not for all that long depending on the use.

Those same Ryobi batteries that power your tools can also keep their LED lights going.

The company also makes a 18V ONE+ Portable Power Source that allows you to plug in two USB devices and keep them charged.

While many people have stepped away from having a portable radio, shifting over to their smartphone, having a weather radio or an AM / FM radio powered either by a hand crank or with a good supply of batteries is a good way to keep up on the latest information you need to know.

With younger children, having no television or access to the Internet could also create issues. Planning for an emergency could be as simple as playing ‘old-fashioned’ board games once a week. Keeping a routine, so if the power is off you can keep the kids busy is always a positive step.

If you have a propane or charcoal fired barbecue, you have a means to cook hot meals. Make sure YOU do not bring those flame fired items into the home, carbon monoxide can be a deadly issue.

Basic emergency kit

Start thinking about what YOU would need for a 72-hour weather emergency. Planning an emergency kit for your home will ensure YOU have the basics.

Water – at least two litres of water per person per day; include small bottles that can be carried easily in case of an evacuation order

Food that won’t spoil, such as canned food, energy bars and dried foods (replace food and water once a year)

Manual can-opener

Crank or battery-powered flashlight (and extra batteries). Replace batteries once a year.

Crank, battery-powered radio (and extra batteries) or Weatheradio

First aid kit

Extra keys to your car and house

Some cash in smaller bills, such as $10 bills and change for payphones

A copy of your emergency plan and contact information

If applicable, other items such as prescription medication, infant formula, equipment for people with disabilities, or food, water and medication for your pets or service animal (personalize your emergency kit according to your needs)

Recommended additional items

Two additional litres of water per person per day for cooking and cleaning

Candles and matches or lighter (place candles in deep, sturdy containers and do not burn unattended)

Change of clothing and footwear for each household member

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each household member

Toiletries

Hand sanitizer

Utensils

Garbage bags

Toilet paper

Water purifying tablets

Basic tools (hammer, pliers, wrench, screwdrivers, work gloves, dust mask, pocket knife)

A whistle (in case you need to attract attention)

Duct tape (to tape up windows, doors, air vents, etc.)