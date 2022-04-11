Sioux Lookout – WEATHER – Another heavy blast of winter is coming as a strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snow is expected to begin Wednesday morning or afternoon and continue through Thursday into Friday morning. Total snowfall amounts in excess of 40 centimetres are possible with the heaviest snow falling Wednesday night and Thursday.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Pickle Lake – Lac Seul

A major winter storm is likely Wednesday into Friday.

It is very likely that this storm will make its presence felt in Ontario’s remote northern communities as air travel could be impacted.

Total snowfall accumulations of 25 to 40 centimetres along with strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h, leading to widespread blowing snow with blizzard conditions due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

There is still come uncertainty as to the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall amounts as a result. This watch will be upgraded to a warning in the coming days as exact details concerning this system become more certain.