Thunder Bay – NEWS – On April 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm, members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 11-17 at the intersection of Dawson Road and Red River Road.

The OPP investigation revealed that a Tractor Trailer Unit while making a left turn from Dawson Road onto Hwy 11-17 heading eastbound flipped onto its side during the turn. The driver was able to escape uninjured.

Police charged the driver of the Tractor Trailer Unit, Nasir MAHMOOD, 41 of Brampton, ON with Careless Driving, contrary to section 130 of the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle had been involved in a collision several days prior in Saskatchewan and was deemed unfit to operate on a highway. The Company is subsequently being charged with permit operation of an un-safe Commercial Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 84(1.1) of the Highway Traffic Act.