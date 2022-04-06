THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Synergy North is reporting multiple power outages.

The Outage Map is lagging at this point. If you have an outage, all the Synergy North 24/7 Power Outage Line at 807-343-1111 or 1-833-428-1451.

The University community is advised that our Thunder Bay campus is closing immediately due to intermittent power failures in several buildings over the past hour. The most recent outage has lasted more than 30 minutes.

Employees and students are asked to take care when leaving the campus to return home, and to continue working, teaching, and learning from their homes for the rest of the day.