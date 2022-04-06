THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Heavy wet snow is falling across the city. Venturing out by foot onto city sidewalks means wet feet unless you have rubber boots.

There are reports from outside the city of that snow causing trees to fall, or branches to crack off of trees.

There have not been any power outages reported by Synergy North due to downed power lines as a result of trees or limbs falling on lines. However upwards of 3.600 Hydro One customers to the west of Thunder Bay are without power today.

If you do come across downed power lines, remember to keep your distance. Here’s a reminder if you encounter downed wires. Stay at least 10 mitres or about 30 feet. You should contact either Synergy North or Hydro One, or call 9-1-1 if the downed line is either on fire or has fallen across a roadway.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Significant snowfall expected today. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm with locally higher amounts possible for higher terrain. Snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm per hour are possible leading to significantly reduced visibility at times.