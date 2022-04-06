THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Reports of businesses closing for the day are starting to come in.

The Hub Bazaar on Victoria Avenue report that if the weather worsens they will be closing early.

On Red River Road, In Common is taking the day off to protect the vendors and customers.

Lakehead University and Confederation College remain open as of 10:00 however employees or students who can work, teach, or learn remotely may do so.

Maier Action Games report: Unfortunately due to worsening weather conditions we have decided to close at 12 today. We will be back 9-5 tomorrow morning.

Municipality of Neebing: Due to weather conditions, the Municipal Office and both the Sand Hill and Scoble Landfill sites are closed today. The roads crew is out and working as quick as they can under the poor conditions.

Wild Thyme on Cumberland Street in Port Arthur is taking a snow day today. “We’re are having some wild weather this spring. But it does give us more time to spend with our families. We aren’t going to open today. But we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow.”

The Eddy will be closed today.

If you know of additional closures, contact us at newsroom@netnewsledger.com