THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the City of Thunder Bay. The snowfall warning has ended.

The storm system is doing a cycle over Lake Superior as this video shows.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

A low pressure system will affect the area through Thursday. After a brief break, periods of snow will return later this evening and continue Thursday. Temperatures will be near the freezing mark which may allow rain to mix in with the snow at times.

The snowfall expected to continue through tonight and Thursday. Additional snowfall amounts of 4 to 8 cm, with locally higher amounts possible. Reduced visibility in falling snow.

Snow will be continuing through to Thursday.