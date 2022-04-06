THUNDER BAY – NEWS – UPDATED – Synergy North is reporting a large power outage in the Grandview area.

UPDATE: At 10:15 PM Power has restored to large portion of the Grandview outage. Approximately 500 customers remain out in the Carl/Dublin/Strand/Regina Avenue areas and surrounding streets.

Two crews are patrolling area to find the cause. Estimated restoration time is currently unknown.

EARLIER: The outage covers a large area including Jumbo Gardens across the Expressway.

The main streets include Dawson Road to Red River Road, Junot Avenue to River Street, John Street to Valley Street and theand surrounding neighbourhoods/streets.

Approximately 2500 customers are affected.

Crews are on route however as of 9:00 PM the estimated time of restoration is currently unknown.