THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police had a relatively quieter day over the past twenty-four hours.
Daily update from 04/05/2022 to 04/06/2022
|Recent incidents
|7
|
|-4 from yesterday
|Violent
|2
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|2
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|5
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|0
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|1
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|1
|Theft of Vehicle
|3
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|0
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|0
|Quality of Life