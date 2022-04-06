April 6, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

NetNewsLedger
Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police had a relatively quieter day over the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update you received.

Daily update from 04/05/2022 to 04/06/2022

Recent incidents
7 arrow_up -4 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
0 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
0 Quality of Life