THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The weather is impacting Thunder Bay Transit today.

Transit report, “Winter storm conditions are impacting all Thunder Bay Transit bus service today. At this time there are significant impacts to the County Park/ Jumbo Gardens routes.

Poor road conditions are making it difficult for buses to adhere to published routes or portions of routes.

Passengers should be prepared for unpredictable delays or route cancellations. Check nextlift.ca for real-time bus arrival information updates.