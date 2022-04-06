THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Due to current and worsening road conditions, the Lakehead Board of Education report that all schools will be dismissed early today.

Parents and guardians are asked to pick up their children from school as soon as possible. After school programs and community use are cancelled.

Secondary students will be dismissed after Period 4.

The Lakehead District Catholic Schools advise: “With the current weather conditions, if you are able to do so, we are encouraging an early pick-up for children today. We know that many families need extra time to get to our schools and to return home. Schools will accommodate an early dismissal for your child given the circumstances.

“This is not a school closure, however we will be canceling school practices and permits. Please check with your daycare and before and after school programming for information pertaining to their procedures”.

Lakehead University has been closed as well due to power issues.